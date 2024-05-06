Jewish community rallies at UNLV campus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Close to 100 people turned out for a "Never Again is Now" rally to support the Jewish community at UNLV and beyond at the university's campus on Monday.

The event, at the schools amphitheater outside the UNLV Student Union, lasted for a little over two hours, wrapping up around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. It came just days after a rally at the same place put on by the UNLV Students for Justice in Palestine group.

In contrast to that event, which took place on May 1, there were no contentious interactions seen on Monday, nor were there any counter-demonstrators seen at the rally.

"I'm here to show my proud support for the Jewisn community here in Las Vegas," said first-year UNLV music education student Ben Sagman.

Tensions have been high at many college campuses around the country in recent weeks, as pro-Palestine demonstrators have been vocal, at times in defiance of school leaders.

In Los Angeles, according to the Associated Press, students protesting abandoned a camp at the University of Southern California early Sunday after being surrounded by police.

The AP has tallied over 2,500 arrests at about 50 campuses nationwide since April 18, though no arrests happened at UNLV at either of its recent events.

Jolie Brislin is with the Anti-Defamation League of Arizona and Nevada. She was on hand for the rally at UNLV on Monday.

"Our Jewish students, we're proud of them," Brislin said. "We are proud of our faculty that are standing up and having touch conversations, uncomfortable conversations."

Brislin and others say they want UNLV's leadership to do more to support and protect Jewish students.

In a statement sent to Channel 13 Monday afternoon, the university said it "soundly rejects antisemitism and Islamophobia." It also said it "continues to have an ongoing dialogue with faculty and student groups to get their input and hear their specific concerns on this topic."

The administration also noted that organizers of both events were exercising "their First Amendment right of free speech and assembly..."

