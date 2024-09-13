Union calls for investigation of CCSD board president after trustee's resignation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The union representing Clark County School District teachers is calling for an investigation into the school board president after a trustee resigned amid allegations she no longer lives in Nevada.

Thursday night, the Board of School Trustees held its first meeting since Katie Williams, who represented District B, submitted her resignation.

During the meeting, Clark County Education Association vice president Kenny Belknap called for a full investigation into the role he said Board president Evelyn Garcia Morales played in the "protection and cover-up" of Williams' residency.

"Allegations that she did not live in her district were brought to Morales’ attention back in March, and every month since. Either she knew and covered up for Katie or is negligent in her duties as board president," Belknap said.

CCSD Trustee Katie Williams, who has been on the board for 3 years, made posts being described by teachers as "inappropriate" as well as "derogatory and hurtful."

Belknap also called on the board to reconsider votes and motions Williams took while she was allegedly no longer living in her district.

“The students, educators and communities are owed this, at least," said Belknap. "There is no law that prevents trustees from reconsidering previous votes.”

Williams resigned on Wednesday shortly after Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson petitioned a court to declare her seat vacant.

Wolfson said an investigation by his office and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department determined Williams no longer legally lives in Nevada.

According to state law, trustees must live in the community they represent.

Wolfson told Channel 13 police obtained an abundance of evidence to prove Williams' current legal residence is in Nebraska.

"We feel very strongly she's moved there, has established employment there and has a child there," said Wolfson. "Under the law and under the criteria that we're to look to, we believe she no longer resides in her district."

In the letter she sent to Evelyn Garcia Morales, Katie Williams claimed the DA's office is "wrong on the law," writing that she is and has been a resident of Nevada.

In the letter she sent to Garcia Morales, Williams claimed the DA's office is "wrong on the law," writing that she is and has been a resident of Nevada:

"While I am confident that I would prevail in connection with the Petition filed this morning by District Attorney Wolfson, litigating with the Clark County District Attorney's Office for the three (3) remaining months of my term would not be in the best interests of my family, and would not be consistent with my obligation to the service of my country through my curent enrollment in the Sergeant Major Academy of the United States Army. Accordingly, I am resigning my seat as Trustee for District B, effective immediately. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Clark County, and I look forward to doing so again at an appropriate time in future."

Some residents who spoke up during public comment echoed some of Belknap's frustrations.

“Katie Williams abused my trust in her as an elected official. I now look for accountability from the board on how this was allowed to happen," said a resident who lives in District B.

Last week, Channel 13 asked CCEA if the vacancy could shake up the search for a new superintendent.

"It could be a big wrench in the works, if you will, because they are supposed to be looking at for candidates in October with a deadline of having somebody hired by November," executive director John Vellardita told us last week. "If there is a vacancy...that kicks off a process where the current member of the board of trustees would have to open it up for the community for applications [to replace Williams]."

We've also reached out to CCSD for its response to Belknap's call for an investigation.