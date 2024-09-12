CCSD Board of Trustees meet for first time since Trustee Williams' resignation

CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) — The Clark County School District Board of Trustees will be meeting for the first time on Thursday following the resignation of Trustee Katie Williams amid claims she no longer lives in the state.

There is no action item to address filling Williams' vacant position, according to the meeting agenda for Thursday, but there will be room for public comment on non-agenda items.

So what happens now that there is a vacant seat on the board? Channel 13's Jhovani Carrillo found those answers for you.

Channel 13's Justin Hinton spoke with former board Trustee Dane Watson — whose name was attached to the DA's letter sent to Trustee Williams — for further insight on the current board, its policies, and what Williams' vacancy means for District B.