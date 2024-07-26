LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kimberly Dueker successfully raised her son in the Clark County School District, but now she's raising concerns about CCSD's superintendent vacancy.

"I want a superintendent that does all of it," said Dueker.

CCSD discusses superintendent search during special school board meeting

While her son graduated from Clark High School in June, she said she still has a vested interest in the future of the district's students and teachers

"More security, I think we should have stricter rules for kids," she added.

On Thursday, the district's board of trustees approved a long list of items that will help with their search to replace former superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, who left in February.

"We are here to discuss the engage phase, participants, the timelines," said Board member Evelyn Garcia Morales, during the beginning of the special meeting.

Some of the items approved include travel reimbursement for candidates, an advertising package, background checks on candidates, a tentative timeline, and identifying key stakeholders who could be filling out a survey inquiring about what they want in their new leader.

While we don't know the questions, the survey will likely be on the district's website.

"We can support whatever language you would like the survey to be given in and we do have it professionally translated," said a member of the Hazard Young Attea Associates.

Meantime, Dueker said she is hopeful the next superintendent will be a hands-on leader.

"If we get a good superintendent, that would also bring the parents in, but the parents also have to be 100 percent," she said.

Board members will be discussing the superintendent search once again on August 7. ​