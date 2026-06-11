Two young children have passed after a fire Sunday night near Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue in East Las Vegas.

Champion Moore, known to his family as "Denario," was 6 years old. His sister, Ca'Liyah Casey, was 3. Both children were critically injured in the fire and later died at the hospital.

WATCH | Family shares memories of two children lost after fatal fire

Two young children die after East Las Vegas apartment fire; family shares memories

Their mother, Crystal, was also injured in the fire and is still recovering.

In an exclusive interview, the children's great aunt, Lesa, and cousin Charlie shared memories of the two children and spoke about the loss their family is now facing.

"I'm gonna miss them," Lesa said.

Lesa described Ca'Liyah as an affectionate and energetic child.

KTNV

"There were some loving kids, especially Ca'Liyah… when we would come over, she'll run up to us and give us a hug," Lesa said. "It's full of energy… you know… typical kids excited about…"

Lesa also pushed back against criticism directed at Crystal in the wake of the fire, calling her a devoted mother.

"Crystal is good. She's a good mother," Lesa said. "Crystal would give you the shirt off her back… so all that negative comments and all that… I don't want to hear that. She's going through enough right now. She just lost two kids."

Local News Two children die from injuries after apartment fire in east Las Vegas KTNV Staff

Lesa said she is leaning on her support system as she grieves.

"I'm gonna miss them and I'm praying for strength for my niece. I'm praying for strength," Lesa shared. "And a lot of support from my family and my friends."

The family has started a GoFundMe to help Crystal with funeral expenses. You can support the family by clicking here.