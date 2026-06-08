Two children, ages 3 and 6, die from injuries after apartment fire in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An apartment fire in east Las Vegas has now claimed the lives of two children, Channel 13 has learned.

The fire broke out in an apartment complex on Nellis Boulevard, near Sahara Avenue, just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, officials with the Clark County Fire Department said previously. Firefighters arrived to find at least two apartments engulfed in flames, with reports of multiple occupants trapped inside.

Two children were taken to an area hospital in critical condition, officials said.

On Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed one of the children, since identified as 3-year-old Ca'Liyah Casey, had died from her injuries.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Clark County Coroner's Office confirmed the death of the second child, a 6-year-old boy identified as Champion Moore.

One adult was also taken to an area hospital for a "minor medical complaint," according to information from the Clark County Fire Department.

A GoFundMe page established on behalf of the children's mother, identified as Crystal Coleman, describes Coleman as recovering physically "but deeply affected by the trauma."

"Their home was completely destroyed; leaving her with nothing and facing unimaginable grief and uncertainty," the page states.

Editor's note: A previous version of this report stated homicide detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called in as part of the ongoing investigation, based on information Channel 13 received from a department spokesperson. As of 1:15 p.m. Monday, LVMPD officials said the investigation is being led by the Clark County Fire Department, not LVMPD.