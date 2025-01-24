Two women sentenced for shooting, killing man in Caesars Palace hotel room

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two women have been sentenced after agreeing to plead guilty to shooting and killing a man at Caesars Palace.

The incident happened on May 15, 2023.

Casino surveillance camera footage showed two women, later identified as Arionna Taylor and Erika Covington, walking into a hotel room with Bryan Altamirano-Solano.

Less than 15 minutes later, the women were seen running away from the room.

A housekeeper discovered Altamirano-Solano's body hours later.

An arrest report states the women were spotted getting into a white sedan near The LINQ and that the sedan had been stolen a month earlier. Police also matched a bullet casing from the crime scene to a domestic violence call that officers had responded to on May 10 and Taylor was identified as the victim.

Investigators found her Instagram account and saw that she had tagged the second suspect in a photo, which is how officers were able to identify Covington.

According to court records, both women were originally facing four charges.

However, in November, they ultimately pleaded guilty to two charges as part of a plea agreement: second degree murder and robbery with use of a deadly weapon.

Court records show that both women were in court on Thursday for sentencing.

A judge sentenced Taylor and Covington to spend 10 to 25 years in prison.