Man shot, killed in Caesars Palace hotel room

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two women have been arrested after a man was shot to death at Caesars Palace.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the victim was found on May 15 at 11:36 a.m. after a housekeeper entered the room to clean and found the man on the ground. Officers said he had been shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clark County Coroner later identified the victim as Bryan Altamirano-Solano.

The report states that a witness told police that she had met Bryan through a textnow application and they met up at the hotel to have sex. Around 1:30 a.m., she said she went home to be with her children and Bryan had walked her out.

Police said that surveillance cameras showed Altaminrano-Solano walking back to his room with two Black women at 2:36 a.m. and the same women were seen running from the room at 2:48 a.m. The report states investigators found evidence at the scene including a cartridge casing.

The report said security cameras from later in the event caught the women getting into a white sedan near the Linq hotel, which police said was stolen on April 11.

According to investigators, the casing matched a domestic violence call that officers responded to on South Pecos Road on May 10 and one of the victims listed in the report was Arionna Taylor. Investigators said they found her Instagram account, which showed photos of both her and the other woman on the night of the shooting. By tagging the second woman on Instagram, police were also able to identify her as Erika Covington.

Police said they took the two women into custody on May 17 at an apartment complex on Simmons Street. While searching the home, officers said they found a Glock magazine containing 9mm cartridges, several cell phones, and the clothes the women were spotted wearing in the surveillance footage.

When homicide detectives interviewed the women, Covington said they met Altamirano-Solano at the valet and followed him to a room on the fifth floor. When investigators asked about what happened in the room, police said Covington asked for a lawyer and the interview was ended. When speaking with Taylor, detectives said she told them she "has a bad memory due to a car accident so she can't recall a lot of details."

Both women are facing multiple charges including open murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and conspiracy to commit robbery. They are due in court on June 22.