Two people injured in second stolen car collision on Bonanza Road in 24 hours

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people were injured after a driver led Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on a pursuit Wednesday morning before crashing into a bus stop in east Las Vegas, LVMPD tells Channel 13.

According to police, officers were notified of a stolen vehicle located near East Bonanza Road and North Pecos Road just after 9 a.m. Police say when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, "the driver refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed."

KTNV Car crash into bus stop near East Bonanza Road and North Eastern Avenue.

LVMPD says the vehicle eventually crashed into a bus stop near East Bonanza Road and North Eastern Avenue. Police say two people inside the stolen vehicle were detained "a short time later," with one of the suspects being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, a person standing near the bus stop when the collision happened was struck by the vehicle. They were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LVMPD says the investigation is ongoing.

This was the second crash on Bonanza Road involving a stolen vehicle in less than 24 hours.

Channel 13 learned Tuesday night from LVMPD that a vehicle drove "erratically until it collided with a citizen vehicle" at the intersection of Bonanza Road and Nellis Boulevard.

The crash forced the closure of the westbound lanes of Bonanza Road.

WATCH | Channel 13's footage of the scene