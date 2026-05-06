Collision closes lanes on westbound Bonanza Road after Nellis Boulevard

UPDATE

Channel 13 reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) to learn more about a crash on Bonanza Road and Nellis Boulevard.

WATCH | Channel 13's footage of the scene

Stolen car chase closes lanes on westbound Bonanza Road after Nellis Boulevard

LVMPD shared with us that the incident involved a stolen vehicle. Officers said the vehicle drove "erratically until it collided with a citizen vehicle" at the intersection.

KTNV

ORIGINAL STORY

The RTC has shared information about a traffic incident in Las Vegas this evening.

According to the RTC, a crash has closed all lanes on westbound Bonanza Road after Nellis Boulevard, shutting down the area from Nellis Boulevard to Marion Drive.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.

Editor's note: In earlier updates of this story, Channel 13 was initially told by LVMPD that a pursuit was initiated ahead of the crash. That information has since been updated after LVMPD announced on Tuesday night that no police pursuit occurred in this incident.