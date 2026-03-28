TSA workers to receive pay amid government shutdown but agents say the financial damage is already done

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An effort to move forward comes as the partial government shutdown is done. After the Senate unanimously voted to fund the majority of the Department of Homeland Security, House leadership announced they will not take up the measure. Instead, the House will vote on a short-term bill to keep current funding levels.

Democrats in the Senate say they will not vote in favor of that funding bill.

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Despite the legislative standstill, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday to pay Transportation Security Administration workers as efforts to end the shutdown have stalled.

A DHS spokesperson said employees could begin receiving their pay as early as Monday. However, the financial help will not immediately relieve all the stress the shutdown has caused for workers.

WATCH | TSA to receive pay amid shutdown, agents say financial damage is already done

TSA to receive pay amid shutdown, agents say financial damage is already done

TSA agents at Harry Reid International Airport say the damage has already been done. They say they did not have enough time to recover from the last government shutdown before their pockets were hit again.

I spoke to an agent who says even though today's news was positive, she and thousands of others have already been negatively affected.

Sharre Quick has been a TSA agent at Harry Reid International Airport for nearly five years. She tells me workers barely had time to bounce back from the last time this happened.

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"We're put between a rock and a hard place," Quick said.

"We've had less than three months to recover from the first shutdown, and now here we are back in the same situation," Quick said.

Quick says the uncertainty brings a lot of stress because while the paychecks are not coming in, the bills do not stop.

"It was very, uh, stressful again because of all of the uncertainty. We have things that are essential that need to be paid right now. We have our prescription medical costs, toilet paper," Quick said.

She says she is relying on her friends to get through this difficult time.

"I'm one of those people that I try to put community before I put myself, and I think that the one time that I really needed the community to put me first that my friends rallied around me," Quick said.

Quick is even taking her concerns to social media. On her TikTok page, she has been posting updates throughout the shutdown. She says she and many others feel they show up for our country every day but have not gotten the support they feel they deserve.

"I said it last night on on on on my TikTok about how we don't, we're not military and we don't serve our country like soldiers, but we do serve our country so we just want our country to serve us back," Quick said.

This new executive order will give airport workers some relief, but Quick wants people to remember that this is only a temporary fix.

"I'm very grateful because it is going to give TS TSOs some sort of relief. However, uh, what I want people to keep in mind is that the shutdown is not over. We are still in a government shutdown. This is a temporary solution to a permanent problem," Quick said.

She says it is time for a permanent solution.

"This is not, um, feasible for us to continue to be playing roulette with our paychecks," Quick said.

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