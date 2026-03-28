LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With no deal in Congress to fully fund the Department of Homeland Security, the effects of the partial government shutdown are continuing to ripple across the country, including at Harry Reid International Airport.

WATCH | TSA workers in Las Vegas feel strain of shutdown as possible pay nears

'We’re still showing up': TSA workers in Las Vegas feel strain of shutdown as possible pay nears

There is now some potential relief. President Donald Trump has signed an order aimed at getting TSA workers paid, with officials saying paychecks could begin going out as early as Monday.

But for many workers in Las Vegas, the strain has already set in.

“Still showing up” without certainty

Inside the airport, operations appear steady. Security lines are moving, and travelers are getting through without major disruption.

But behind the scenes, TSA agents say they’ve been working without knowing when their next paycheck will come. That uncertainty, they say, is starting to take a toll.

Even small staffing shortages at a high-traffic airport like Harry Reid can quickly lead to longer lines and delays, something both workers and travelers are watching closely.

Travelers show support for TSA workers

Many travelers we spoke with expressed appreciation for TSA agents continuing to work through the shutdown.

Some also acknowledged the pressure workers are under.

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Rachel Brown, who was traveling to Las Vegas from Oakland on Friday, said travelers should give TSA workers “some slack because they’re under a lot of stress,” adding that “these people have families just like the rest of us, and they don’t know where their next paycheck is coming from.”

Financial strain hitting close to home

For some TSA workers, the impact is deeply personal.

Sharre Quick, a TSA employee at Harry Reid, says she’s had to make difficult financial decisions during the shutdown, including choosing between paying for gas or electricity.

Her close friend even started a GoFundMe to help cover basic expenses while she continues reporting to work.

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Quick said she wants people to remember the shutdown is not over, calling the current situation a temporary solution to a permanent problem.

“I just hope that the people who are making these decisions for us understand that we are people first and officers second and we have real life bills and responsibilities and families,” Quick said.

Uncertainty remains despite possible relief

While the federal government says paychecks could resume soon, the shutdown itself is not over. That means many TSA workers are still facing uncertainty, even as they continue showing up each day.

We reached out to the Transportation Security Administration for staffing data at Harry Reid, including call-outs during the shutdown, but have not yet received a response.

DHS officials tell Channel 13 paychecks could begin rolling out as early as Monday.