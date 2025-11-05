LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Travelers at Harry Reid International Airport are expressing growing concerns about potential flight disruptions as the government shutdown continues, despite smooth operations at the Las Vegas airport so far.

Hailey Gravitt spoke with some travelers at Harry Reid as the government shutdown became the longest in U.S. history:

Travelers express concerns surrounding air travel as government shutdown marks historic day

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned in an interview that if the shutdown stretches into another week, the country could see mass flight delays, mass cancellations, and possibly even parts of U.S. airspace shutting down.

"I mean, a little nervous, nerve-wracking, but you know, we've been flying so much and traveling we just kind of trust, trust our gut and go with it," said Sean Ziolo, traveling from Kansas City.

Another passenger shared concerns about being stranded if airspace closures affect Las Vegas.

"I would be worried about like right now it's just if Las Vegas, everybody over here just huddled up and left right now that we're stuck here, right? We have to drive to a different state, fly out of a different airport. Yeah, that's the only thing I would be worried about," traveler Jayce Aiwohi said.

Some passengers are already making backup plans. One traveler said they would rent a car and drive home if needed, while expressing hope that upcoming Thanksgiving travel plans won't be affected.

"I think we're still going to go home, we're gonna rent a car, and we're gonna drive home. I'm traveling again in two weeks for Thanksgiving, so I hope I'll be able to," Trina Percell from Austin Texas said.

Harry Reid Airport officials report that operations remain normal, but they advise travelers to monitor their flights closely. Nearly 13,000 air traffic controllers are currently working without pay, and each day the shutdown continues puts additional strain on an already stretched system.

"I wouldn't want to be stuck in another country right now, but I'll get stuck over here, I guess," Aiwohi said.

Despite the uncertainty, travelers expressed appreciation for federal workers continuing to work during the shutdown.

"For our families and everything, we appreciate everything that they do. I think it's important," Ziolo said.

While Harry Reid International appears to be operating normally, there are growing concerns behind the scenes about how much longer the airport can maintain current demand levels without all essential workers receiving pay.

