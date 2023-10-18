Transportation, traffic and festivities? Details for F1 in Las Vegas still need to be finalized close to race

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix race is now only a month away, but, as Channel 13 learned today, many details still need to be finalized.

At a Clark County Commission meeting Tuesday, Formula One officials were asked about several outstanding issues, including how Strip resort workers can get to and from their jobs during race week.

"The Strip is a core of our community," Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said following the Clark County Government Center meeting. "It's about a hundred thousand employees across all walks of life, and we must ensure they get [to work] first."

The massive event will feature drivers zooming their race cars along a makeshift track, including a portion of Las Vegas Boulevard along the Strip.

Tens of thousands of visitors are expected for the race festivities, but all the work leading up to the event has caused headaches for some.

Many Strip workers will likely have to be bused to — or near — their jobs leading up to race week.

Commissioner Justin Jones told race organizers at Tuesday's meeting that he expects more concrete transportation details to come out soon.

"I don't need to tell you it's less than 30 days out," Jones told Terry Miller, a local project manager contracted by race organizers. "Work 'in progress' needs not to be work in progress much longer."

Still, Jones and Kirkpatrick expressed confidence that steps will be taken to wrap up preparations in time.

County leaders have said they expect a boost of $250 million thanks to economic activity related to the race.

The ultra-popular Formula One circuit will also put Las Vegas and Clark County on an extensive worldwide stage.

