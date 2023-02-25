Traffic signals turned on at dangerous North Las Vegas intersection

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — People in North Las Vegas can breathe a little easier.

That's because the traffic signals at North Fifth Street and Ann Road have been turned on.

The City of North Las Vegas told Channel 13 the stoplights were installed in February 2022 but were never turned on.

NV Energy said part of the reason was because a transformer was damaged following one of many crashes in the area.

It wasn't until Channel 13 reported on the issue a year later that NV Energy and the City of North Las Vegas fixed the problem.

People who live in the area said now they don't have to worry about their daily commute.

"Oh thank god," Rhyannon Isolde, who lives nearby, said.

"It couldn't have happened sooner," Mia Lima, a North Las Vegas resident, said. "Thank the gods."

A report from North Las Vegas police shows 75 crashes have happened either at or near this intersection since 2018.

"I probably have seen four or five in that section," Lima said. "We would pass some that just happened and say oh, there is that one."

Friday morning, a NV Energy spokesperson said with help from the City of North Las Vegas, they found a temporary fix to turn the stoplights on.

They're using a generator to provide power while they work on a permanent solution.

It's something the community said they're thankful for.

"Every single day, that's how I go to work. So does my daughter and son-in-law," Yolanda, a North Las Vegas resident, said. "Oh my god. Everybody is so happy."