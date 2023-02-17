North Las Vegas intersection becomes crash ‘hotspot’ due to year-long streetlight outage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents in north Las Vegas are searching for answers after street lights at a busy intersection have been out of service for more than a year.

The problem spot is located at east Ann road and north 5th street. Residents say drivers are reckless on the road and it's only a matter of time before someone gets seriously hurt.

"It’'s russian roulette when you go through this intersection every single time. You just don't know who's going to run that stop sign,” said Tiffany Muro, who leaves nearby.

Muro is a mom of four. Two of her children walk with her to the nearby elementary school and every day, part of their route includes crossing the dangerous intersection where there is no crossing guard, functioning traffic signal, and missing stop signs.

"It's a busy street and kids and parents are just walking and people don't stop,” Muro said. “Just last week, right in front of me, a car didn’t see them and they almost hit 3 kids."

Muro contacted KTNV about the problem and asked if anything could be done to fix it.

"It's definitely very frustrating, like they actually don't care. That's honestly how I feel. There should have been something here a long time ago,” Muro said.

After contacting the City of North Las Vegas, we learned streetlights were installed in February of 2022, but they were never turned on.

The City of North Las Vegas sent KTNV this statement saying:

"To provide some background on the project – Around February of 2022, Acme Electric was conducting work to install the new traffic signal at Ann Road and North 5th Street when they noticed an omission in the original NV Energy plans (i.e.,no existing transformer at the southeast corner as previously assumed and necessary for installation as outlined). The City worked closely with both the contractor and NV Energy to facilitate a solution. After several field meetings, phone calls, and emails, NV Energy drafted a new Design Approval Agreement to account for the updated design needs. The City signed the updated Design Approval Agreement for forward motion in October of 2022. Given the need for an additional transformer, an associated Line Extension Agreement (LEA) is now necessary as well. The LEA is currently being drafted by NV Energy. Once the city is in receipt of the LEA agreement, we will work to thoroughly review, approve and pay the associated fees necessary to move forward and see this project through to completion."

NV Energy said part of the reason the streetlights were not running was because of a transformer that had been damaged following one of many crashes in the area. NV Energy sent KTNV a statement saying:

“A line extension agreement was created and executed by the City of North Las Vegas last Friday. We understand the importance of this project for the safety of those in our community and are committed to energizing the streetlights as quickly as possible.”

Data from North Las Vegas police shows 75 crashes have happened either at or near the intersection since 2018. Police noted some of the accidents could have happened within a few hundred yards of the intersection.

14 traffic accident reports at or near that intersection in 2018.

11 traffic accident reports at or near that intersection in 2019.

11 traffic accident reports at or near that intersection in 2020.

21 traffic accident reports at or near that intersection in 2021.

18 traffic accident reports at or near that intersection in 2022.

"I've been a witness of several car crashes here and you know, nothing has been done,” said Erik Corona.

"You'd think they want to do something as a preventative measure now,” Muro said.