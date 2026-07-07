LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 has been tracking recent crashes along parts of I-15. There have been at least four in the last month at different mile markers, seemingly after drivers lost control of their vehicles and crashed into oncoming traffic.

WATCH | Senior reporter Mary Kielar traveled along the interstate for miles to observe the roadway:

Tracking crashes along I-15 and how police respond to them

The latest was a fiery RV crash that killed one person and injured multiple others Sunday afternoon near Mesquite.

Mesquite Fire and Rescue

We tracked crashes at mile markers 75, 95, 107 and 122 and went out in our Live Drive vehicle to take a look at some of the infrastructure along the road in those areas.

KTNV

While we didn’t find any Jersey barriers, we did find different types of dirt medians and different heights for northbound and southbound lanes.

Channel 13 also asked Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol how they respond to crash scenes.

“Saving lives is our first priority,” explained Major Kevin Honea of the NSP Highway Patrol Division. “Once we get out there and the scene has been established, we start very quickly transitioning, and if it’s a fatal vehicle crash, we need to preserve evidence. We’ve got to get tow trucks responding. We’ve got to start at that point thinking about how quickly and what are the steps we need to take to get that roadway back open.”

The Nevada Department of Transportation could not accommodate an interview Monday, but a spokesperson told Channel 13 they suggest checking 511 or nvroads.com before leaving to avoid any traffic issues. They also recommend traveling with water and other emergency supplies in your car in the event of a prolonged closure due to an incident.