One dead, multiple injured after fiery RV crash on I-15 in Mesquite

MESQUITE (KTNV) — One person died and multiple people were injured after a fiery RV crash on I-15 in Mesquite on Sunday afternoon, according to Mesquite Fire and Rescue.

Mesquite police said an RV lost control and went across the median into oncoming traffic before it caught on fire around 1:50 p.m. near mile marker 122.

According to fire officials, four vehicles were involved in the crash. The fire department said three people were taken to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment and one person has been confirmed dead.

Mesquite Fire and Rescue

The northbound and southbound lanes have been reopened, but fire officials said drivers should expect "slower-than-normal" traffic through the area.

According to Mesquite fire, the Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol is leading the investigation of the crash.