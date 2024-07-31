Tickets for UFC fight at Sphere range from $1,600 - $30,000

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When UFC comes to Sphere for the first time in September, it could cost you the price of one year's tuition for one ticket.

Vivid Seats pricing for UFC fight at Sphere

According to Vivid Seats, the cheapest ticket for the fight between bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and top contender Merab Dvalishvili is going for $1,683 at the time of this story's publication.

The highest-priced ticket, on the floor next to the octagon, costs $30,442 for the Sept. 14 event, which is two days before Mexican Independence Day.

O'Malley and Dvalishvili got into a heated war of words in a video posted to UFC's Instagram page.

