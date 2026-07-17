LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of people lined the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday night to celebrate more than 100 Team USA female Olympians at the inaugural She Weekend.

WATCH | Alex Eschelman catches up with Olympians and Flavor Flav during parade

Thousands line the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate female Olympians at inaugural She Weekend

The four-day event kicked off with a parade and a concert put on by Flavor Flav, honoring competitors from the 2026 Winter Games.

Floats carrying the athletes rolled down the Strip as young fans lined the route to cheer on their heroes. Local community groups, including Girls on the Run, also joined the celebration.

WATCH | Shellye Leggett speaks with Girls on the Run about the impact of SHE Weekend

Thousands line the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate female Olympians at inaugural She Weekend

Organizers say seeing these Olympians in person sends a powerful message to children, showing young girls that they can do hard things.

Flavor Flav spoke about the night's significance.

KTNV

"Unreal... I'm getting a little sentimental right now because I'm happy and if I do cry some tears, this is tears of joy — nothing has happened like this ever," Flavor Flav said.

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