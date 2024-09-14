This is how a new historic Mexican art exhibit is important to Southern Nevada's culture

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While Mexico's Independence Day isn't until Monday, the celebration is already underway across the valley at the Rumbazo Latin Music Festival downtown.

There's so much to see and do here. The two-day festival features music, food, fashion and art.

And talking about art, a historic art exhibit is making waves right here in Las Vegas.

It's the first of its kind created by a Mexican artist, bringing the vibrant culture of Mexico to our community.

I visited the exhibit today to shine a light on our local Hispanic heritage and why it's so important to Southern Nevada's culture.

When you walk into this new art exhibit in downtown Las Vegas, you can see right away it's a little different.

“Recycled, repurposed items that you know someone may see as trash, he turns it into these beautiful faces that bring hope," said Reynaldo Herrera, a tequila and art enthusiast.

When Herrera first laid eyes on Hugo Aguilar's artwork in Mexico, he said he immediately fell in love with it.

So much so that he created Casa Mexican Fine Art to showcase his work.

“Being able to share part of my art collection and bringing Hugo’s art to Las Vegas is a great way to not only showcase our Mexican culture but to bring diversity that is necessary to this ever-evolving community," Herrera said.

What is your favorite for the most part?

"My favorite there are two of them…tequila and art," Herrera said.

He told me this is the first art exhibit in Las Vegas created by a Mexican artist.

While I toured his gallery, I also had a chance to talk with Huge via zoom from his home in Cabo.

How does it make you feel as a Mexican artist to integrate this beautiful art here?

“I mean having an exhibition over there in Las Vegas for the first time, and really in the whole us, I feel really honored that this is being done with my work,” Hugo said.

“That piece there is a very special piece. It's a collaboration between a local Las Vegas artist who we flew out to Cabo and he and Hugo made this piece together," Herrera said. “Having that little piece of Mexico here giving us that tangible eye candy is a great way of sharing it with the community.”

Our community is diverse as the Hispanic population continues to grow. I checked into the latest numbers and found that Latinos make up about one-third of the population in Clark County — more than 70% of them identifying as Mexican.

Herrera says this exhibit helps connect with a community that has shaped the culture of Southern Nevada.

"This is not only for the Mexican community it is for the entire Las Vegas community to come here and see a little piece of Mexico here within our beautiful Las Vegas,” Herrera said.

An opening event will be held this Sunday, Sept. 15.

To see the exhibit in person, visit their Instagram page and send a direct message to book an appointment. Pieces will be available for sale, ranging from $500 to $5,000.