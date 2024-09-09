Fremont Street Experience introduces inaugural Mexican Independence Day weekend celebration

Fremont Street Experience, the six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, will host its inaugural Mexican Independence Day celebration.

Fremont Street Experience will transform into an epic Latin street party for the cultural celebration filled with free, nonstop fun and excitement over three days featuring 30 performers and 100+ hours of live entertainment on four stages.

Fremont Street Experience’s Mexican Independence Day celebration, similar to its Drinko de Mayo party, will boast a variety of bands spanning a diverse range of Latin music genres including Latin Pop, Latin Rock, Latin EDM, Salsa and more.

Latin music lovers can expect to dance the night away with live performances headlined by Outlaw Mariachi including Latin Breeze, Titico, Volume1, XCSO, Havana Express, LVADO, Variation 5, Sonz, Havana Express and more.

Latin EDM fans can also enjoy Fremont Street Experience’s latest entertainment offering, Silent Disco, a DJ-led silent dance party experienced exclusively through wireless headphones.

The party will take place Sept. 13-15.