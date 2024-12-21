There's more on the line for Jaguars and Raiders after the season than in Sunday's meeting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday isn't exactly one CBS or the NFL is in a hurry to showcase.

Except for fans of these particular teams, of course, and those with bets or fantasy football playoffs on the line.

No matter what happens in the matchup between the teams with a combined five victories, the real news for both franchises will occur in early January when the regular season ends.

Both organizations will have major decisions to make in a number of areas, which means the final three weeks are an audition for many players who don't have a lot of experience or whose NFL futures are far from certain.

"We know our situation," Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson said. "We got it. We understand that. But I think these next three weeks really can set us up for the future, for the offseason, for next year and how we can build and where we need to add pieces and all of that kind of stuff, the development of our roster."

Whether Pederson will be part of that future or coach Antonio Pierce will be in Las Vegas' plans remains to be seen. NFL coaches often don't make it to another season with these records: 3-11 for the Jaguars and 2-10 for the Raiders with a 10-game losing streak.

But there are reasons to believe both coaches could be back. The Jaguars went 9-8 in each of Pederson's first two seasons that include a playoff victory in 2022. It could be argued this year was a one-off. This is Pierce's first season as the full-time coach and the Raiders' already questionable roster has been decimated by injuries.

The arguments against keeping both coaches are also plentiful.

Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence hasn't developed into the elite quarterback expected with the top overall draft pick in 2021.

Pierce's in-game coaching decisions for the Raiders have created plenty of scrutiny, most notably his several conservative choices in a league that often rewards aggressiveness.

Both teams in the meantime play a game that won't affect the NFL standings, but will mean something to the draft order in April.

Not a desirable place to be with the season nearing its end.

"Listen, man, we're not winning," Pierce said. "I don't know what else to tell y'all. We're not winning. Do I want to win? Hell yeah, I want to win. Do I want to keep sitting here looking at the same ... thing every week, having the same discussion with y'all? No.

"We'll keep chopping wood, and at some point, the damn thing will break and go our way."

O'Connell's journey

Aidan O'Connell has heard the talk that the Raiders need a franchise quarterback, but he said working his way from walk-on to record-setting starter at Purdue taught him the importance of patience.

"I'm more used to (competing) than if I was the unquestioned starter," O'Connell said. "So it's really nothing new. It's been that really every phase of my life. I've been through it and I think it's just made me a better player in the end."

He didn't play in Monday night's 15-9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons because of a left knee injury, but all signs point to O'Connell starting against the Jaguars.

Thomas nears another milestone

Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr. needs one catch to set the franchise rookie mark of 64 set by Justin Blackmon in 2012. Thomas broke team records for yards receiving (956) and TD catches (eight) last week against the Jets.

"We continue each week to load his plate up and give him more opportunities and really expand his route tree just a little bit more," Pederson said. "Has been good, and he embraces it well."

Losing begets losing

The Raiders are one loss from tying the 2005-06 and 2006-07 teams that lost 11 games in a row each for third worst in Raiders history. The only worse stretches were the 19-game skid in 1961-62 and 16-game slide in 2013-14.

A loss also would be the worst in the NFL since the Jaguars lost their final 15 games in 2020.

If the Raiders don't win another game this season, this will be their lowest victory total since going 2-14 in 2006. Their last three-win season was in 2014.

Bowers in for big game?

No one should be surprised to see Brock Bowers torch the Jaguars. After all, Jacksonville has struggled to cover tight ends all season.

Green Bay's Tucker Kraft (3 catches for 78 yards, TD), New England's Hunter Henry (8 for 92), Chicago's Cole Kmet (5 for 70 and two TDs), Indianapolis' Mo Alie-Cox (2 for 37, TD) and Minnesota's T.J Hockenson (8 for 72) and Josh Oliver (4 for 52) have given the Jags headaches lately.

___

AP Sports Writer Mark Long in Jacksonville, Florida, contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

