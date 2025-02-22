The Golden Knights return from break against the Vancouver Canucks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Golden Knights are back on the ice after the 4Nations Face-Off, where Mark Stone, Shea Theodore, Adin Hill and Bruce Cassidy brought home the gold for Team Canada.

On Saturday, the Vegas Golden Knights will go head-to-head against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Golden Knights will also host Black History Knight and will highlight local Black-owned businesses and nonprofits. There will also be special guests from the Donna Street Community Center and the Urban Chamber of Commerce.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights defeated the Boston Bruins, 4-3 on Feb. 8.

KEYS TO THE GAMES

Vegas finished off strong before the 4Nations Face-Off and want to continue a streak of wins through their strong chemistry, puck management and good vibes.