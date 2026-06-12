The Filipino American Museum opens June 12 in the heart of Filipino Town cultural district

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A brand new museum opens Friday, June 12, celebrating Filipino culture and contributions.

The Filipino American Museum is opening inside the Boulevard Mall.

I got a sneak peek ahead of the grand opening and spoke with organizers about why this is so significant to our Filipino community, the fastest-growing group in Nevada's Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander population.

Organizers tell me everything about the museum's opening is intentional and symbolic — from the timing to the location. The museum is located in the heart of Filipino Town, a stretch along Maryland Parkway that was recently designated as Clark County's newest cultural district.

Plus, the grand opening is happening on Independence Day in the Philippines, marking the day in 1898 when the country declared independence from Spanish colonial rule.

While the museum does explore colonial influences, it also celebrates the indigenous roots and traditions that took shape long before those conquerors arrived, with a special exhibit on the significance of the Ifugao, an indigenous group in the mountainous northern region of the Philippines.

"Many of the people don't know about Filipinos and how we have contributed to the economy, contributed to education, to every aspect of life here in Nevada," said Dr. Rozita Lee, a trailblazer and longtime leader in the Las Vegas Filipino community.

Lee told me the museum will be an educational and eye-opening experience, not only for those outside the Filipino community but even for Filipino locals who may not be as connected to their origins and roots.

"With the museum, we can let people know about who we are, our backgrounds, our heritage," Lee said. "And we want a place for education, where we can help the children, who are born here in America, and know nothing about the Philippines, learn about their heritage. So we will be having classes as well."

Lee believes this effort and how it's come about was ordained by a higher power, and that this is truly just the beginning.

"We envision that eventually we'll have a building, so that we can have different floors, talking and showing the history, the heritage, because the Philippines is comprised of more than 7,000 islands, so the variety is so great. We need people to know about all those provinces and so forth," Lee said.

Lee said they will have rotating exhibits, which they plan to expand and grow over time. A majority of the artifacts on display, with the exception of the tribal pieces, come from the personal collection of David Tupaz, the museum's executive director and curator.

"My grandfather, who was a big art collector, influenced me," Tupaz said, describing himself as an "old soul," with an affinity for art, culture and fashion.

He, similar to Lee, hopes this museum he's curated with so much care will serve as a point of cultural connection for local Filipinos who aren't familiar with their ancestral history.

"We're the biggest Asian minority group here. And the thing is, a lot of the Filipino Americans that were born here, doesn't have any connection whatsoever with their heritage — where their parents came from, where the history of their grandparents [came from]," Tupaz said.

He said knowing their historical background is incredibly important.

"That story has to be kept alive because what we learn from the past is actually the guide for the future," Tupaz said.

The free grand opening celebration is happening Friday, June 12. It all starts at 1:30 p.m. with Filipino performances, music and fashion, followed by a ribbon cutting.

After that, organizers tell me it'll be open regularly on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. They hope to add more days and hours as they staff up. Admission will be $10 for adults and $5 for kids.