LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Filipino community members are celebrating a huge victory for cultural recognition after the Clark County Commission unanimously approved the creation of Filipino Town.

The new cultural district will stretch along Maryland Parkway from Flamingo to Desert Inn, an area that's home to many Filipino-owned businesses.

We spoke to local Filipino residents to get their reaction to the decision.

Filipino Town unanimously approved by Clark County commissioners

Community members have been pushing for this designation for a while now, showing up to government meetings in droves to make their case.

"It was very emotional," said resident Warlyn Huffey. "Everybody was there dressed in our Filipino costumes and everything, and you could really feel the support of the commissioner's office. Everybody's excited to have this day fully approved by the commissioners."

Nearly 250,000 Filipinos live in Southern Nevada, with that number growing every year.

Filipino Town is the county's second official cultural district. The first, Little Ethiopia, was approved back in 2023.