Next steps for Filipino Town approved by Clark County commissioners

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another cultural district could soon be coming to Clark County.

On Tuesday, commissioners approved next steps for Filipino Town, which would be located on Maryland Parkway, between Flamingo Road and Desert Inn Road.

Clark County

The idea has been championed by community leaders like Rozita Villanueva Lee.

Lee is 90 years old and has lived in Las Vegas for 45 years. She told commissioners that she's been visiting the proposed Filipino Town location for years.

"The reason I was going there is because we had the Boulevard Mall and it was a place I could go shopping. Then, in 2007, a new entity appeared and that was Seafood City. Seafood City is a Filipino market where you can find everything," Lee said.

She pointed out that Seafood City has become a place where the Filipino community hosts parades, celebrations, and it has even become a polling place.

"Because people were going there, why don't we register them to vote. So we have registered people to vote there," Lee said. "We still have a polling place for Filipinos in particular but it's for anyone who wants to vote there."

Local businesses said the cultural designation would also encourage other Filipino businesses to open in the area.

"The Filipino American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Nevada firmly believes that such a designation will have a lasting impact on businesses," said President Joel Enriquez. "Upon the creation of this designation, the chamber is committed to, in the future, being part of a Filipino Development Corporation that will ensure its growth and viability for the future. We believe it is business-led. But at the same time, this will create a legacy for Filipino-Americans, especially those that live in our county."

For others, it's a place where members of their community feel like they belong.

"Filipino Town has become a space where our stories can be preserved and passed down so people like myself, people in their 30s, can preserve the community for the future. It can connect us across generations in a way that is real," said restaurant owner Walbert Castillo. "This is creating a space that feels welcoming and safe. It creates a sense of home for everyone, regardless of how far they feel from their Filipino identity."

As for Lee, she said after years of planning and dreaming, they're excited about Filipino Town becoming a reality.

"We're very proud of what we have done and we're very happy," Lee said. "This is an idea who's time has come."

As for next steps, Clark County officials are moving forward with business licenses and comprehensive planning. Then, county officials will reach out to business owners and go before the Paradise Town Board.

After that, officials would then come back to the county commission with feedback and to learn next steps.

This will be the latest cultural district to be approved in Clark County.

Last year, commissioners approved Little Ethiopia, which is between Twain Avenue, University Avenue, and Decatur Boulevard.