Clark County commissioners okay first cultural district with creation of 'Little Ethiopia'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first cultural district in Clark County has officially been approved.

Clark County commissioners unanimously agreed to create "Little Ethiopia" in an area west of the Las Vegas Strip, which is between Twain, University, and Decatur.

Clark County Commission

The first cultural district in #ClarkCounty.



Commissioners gave final approval to the creation of “Little Ethiopia" in an area west of the Las #Vegas Strip (between Twain, University and parts of Decatur.)



Clark County is home to more than 40,000 people of Ethiopian descent. 🇪🇹 pic.twitter.com/rOcceXB4Of — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) June 20, 2023

The quest to create the district began in August 2019 when members of the Ethiopian community first requested an official neighborhood designation.

There were several delays due to the pandemic and the commission developing the Clark County Cultural District Designation Policy. However, commissioners said that ended up being a good thing.

"One of the benefits of something going very slowly is that we now have experience with one another and we know the enormity of the value that you bring to our community," commissioner Jim Gibson said in a previous meeting. "We know that your identity is especially important."

Organizers had previously told commissioners the area is the "epicenter for all [their] activities."

"Any and all Ethiopians congregating after they partake in their services on Sunday come to this little district," said Girma Zaid, chair of the Little Ethiopia Project Sub-Committee. "Beyond Ethiopians, we have thousands and thousands of tourists coming from national and international [destinations] coming to this district and enjoying the wonderful cuisine."

According to Clark County officials, there are more than 40,000 people of Ethiopian descent living in the valley.