'Little Ethiopia' leaders hope to set example for future cultural districts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It has been a long journey for Girma Zaid.

Over the past four years, Zaid and other leaders have been working to have "Little Ethiopia" approved as Clark County's first cultural district. That district is located in an area west of the Las Vegas Strip, between Twain Avenue, University Avenue, and Decatur Boulevard.

Clark County Commission

The whole process began in 2019.

"In 2019, when commissioner Kirkpatrick approved this cultural district policy, we're the first ones to jump on it," Zaid said. "There are about 40,000 Ethiopians and Eritreans in this community. Many thousands of Ethiopian's children and children's children will see this as a place to congregate."

The pandemic led to the group hitting the pause button but Zaid said they never gave up.

"It was hard work, a lot of connections, a lot of communications, and a lot of negotiations in terms of space," Zaid said. "But eventually, we got it approved by the town board, then by the board of commissioners, then got it proclaimed."

Clark County commissioner Jim Gibson previously said that pandemic pause gave commissioners time to learn about the community.

"One of the benefits of something going very slowly is that we now have experience with one another and we know the enormity of the value you bright to our community," Gibson said. "We know that your identity is especially important."

"Little Ethiopia" is the first cultural district in Clark County and Zaid said organizers are putting together an event to celebrate.

"We are negotiating the time and place. As of [Monday], we checked with the Clark High School assistant principal. The event is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 24 from 3 p.m. to about 7:30 p.m. at Clark High School," Zaid said. "We'll be inviting dignitaries, particularly from the governor on down, to let him know this is a special day for the Little Ethiopia Cultural District."

He adds that "Little Ethiopia" will be a place where he hopes locals and tourists can come together to learn more about the country.

"Ethiopia has over 3,000 years of history. It's the land of Lucy, the world's oldest primate," Zaid said. "I told commissioners I wish I could take them to Ethiopia. I don't have the resources to get them from here to there so we're bringing Ethiopia here. We had to create this cultural district in order to introduce the country in many different ways."

Zaid said while Ethiopia is the first country to receive such a designation by the county, he hopes others will follow in their footsteps.

"We're the pioneers. This is the litmus test for Clark County," Zaid said. "There are 35,000 Afghans [in Clark County]. The chair has approached me to see if they can duplicate [this] right after us. Then there's the Chinese community. Although there is Chinatown, it's not proclaimed. I'm hoping other cultures and other communities would follow suit and that would be the end of my journey."