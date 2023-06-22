'Little Ethiopia,' first cultural district coming to the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first of its kind, a cultural district is coming to Las Vegas. Little Ethiopia has moved past its latest hurdle and will now officially live as its own district in the heart of Las Vegas.

With over 40,000 Ethiopians in the Vegas Valley, this move is a big move for the Ethiopian community and for outhern Nevada.

MORE: Clark County commissioners okay first cultural district with creation of 'Little Ethiopia'

It is Ethiopian tradition to sit around the ‘meseboch’ and share a meal. No utensils, no plates, just one big family gathered to break bread.

The men around this table all have their own businesses in the valley but have come together to share their culture, experiences and food.

Business owner and board member, Ash Demissie, explains his limo business employs many Ethiopian residents.

He says the United States has always been, "all about diversity and multiculturalism" and this shows when talking at this new district.

For Girma Zaid, his office has been transformed into a little slice of his motherland. A home away from home displaying Ethiopian art and craftsmanship all along his walls.

"Ethiopia is the first country that has been named as a cultural district in Nevada," Zaid said.

He is also the chair of the Little Ethiopia Project which originated in 2019, but COVID delayed it.

Zaid says the project was then revived this year before getting final approval on Tuesday.

With 120 different countries represented in the valley, Zaid hopes this news will inspire other cultures to join and start their own push for cultural districts.