The Center kicks off PRIDE Month with Youth Prom inside the Palms Hotel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the spirit of acceptance, love and empowerment, The Center kicks off PRIDE Month with a weekend full of festivities beginning with the Enchanted Forest Youth Prom inside the Palms Casino Hotel.
“We’ve seen a huge rise in anti-LGBTQ legislation all across the nation,“ said Percy Neavez, Youth Resource Specialist at The Center. “Luckily it’s not happening here in Nevada, and with this prom, we just want to make sure that the youth here, in our city, feel supported, validated, and know that they have a community that’s there and has their back.“
The Center in Downtown Las Vegas is also hosting PRIDE Bingo on various dates throughout the month of June, ACES PRIDE night at the Michelob Ultra Arena, a Juneteenth Brunch and more.
“I’m really excited for the Indige PRIDE,” Neavez said. “It’s a chance for Indigenous people of Nevada to celebrate the Indigenous culture we have in Las Vegas.”
The Center recently opened its Genoa Healthcare Pharmacy located inside the lobby. It is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The facility caters to the entire public.
“This area was a pharmacy desert,” Neavez said. “But now people who live here have this critical resource inside our building.”
Also in the lobby, PRIDE Merchandise is on display that embraces and uplifts the LGBTQ+ community's beautiful diversity. The new branded gear includes t-shirts, hats, water bottles, sling packs and other items featuring the collections Resist, Love is Love and Love Wins.
PRIDE Month Events
Enchanted Forest Youth Prom
Saturday, June 3
7 – 10 p.m.
Kaos at The Palms Hotel & Casino
Ages 13-18
FREE
Register Online: Enchanted Forest Youth Prom
Pride Bingo
- Palace Station June 3, 8 PM Doors, 9 PM Start
- Santa Fe Station June 9 & June 30, 10 PM Doors, 11 PM Start
- Green Valley Ranch June 10, 8 PM Doors, 9 PM Start
- Boulder Station June 24, 10 PM Doors, 11 PM Start
- Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa June 29, 8 PM Doors, 9 PM Start
ACES Pride NightThursday, June 15
7:00 p.m.
Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay
Juneteenth Brunch Jamboree
Friday, June 16
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The Center
FREE
RSVP here: PRIDE Juneteenth Brunch
Pahrump Proud
Sunday, June 25th
Time: TBD
Pahrump Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino
Condom Couture
Saturday, July 8th
7 – 10 p.m.
Charlie’s Las Vegas
An extraordinary evening showcasing the artistry and creativity of local designers who repurpose condoms into stunning fashion pieces.
To participate, contact: Kiande Jakada, HIV Advocate
KJakada@thecenterlv.org
702-802-5412