The Center kicks off PRIDE Month with Youth Prom inside the Palms Hotel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the spirit of acceptance, love and empowerment, The Center kicks off PRIDE Month with a weekend full of festivities beginning with the Enchanted Forest Youth Prom inside the Palms Casino Hotel.

“We’ve seen a huge rise in anti-LGBTQ legislation all across the nation,“ said Percy Neavez, Youth Resource Specialist at The Center. “Luckily it’s not happening here in Nevada, and with this prom, we just want to make sure that the youth here, in our city, feel supported, validated, and know that they have a community that’s there and has their back.“

The Center in Downtown Las Vegas is also hosting PRIDE Bingo on various dates throughout the month of June, ACES PRIDE night at the Michelob Ultra Arena, a Juneteenth Brunch and more.

“I’m really excited for the Indige PRIDE,” Neavez said. “It’s a chance for Indigenous people of Nevada to celebrate the Indigenous culture we have in Las Vegas.”

The Center recently opened its Genoa Healthcare Pharmacy located inside the lobby. It is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The facility caters to the entire public.

“This area was a pharmacy desert,” Neavez said. “But now people who live here have this critical resource inside our building.”

Also in the lobby, PRIDE Merchandise is on display that embraces and uplifts the LGBTQ+ community's beautiful diversity. The new branded gear includes t-shirts, hats, water bottles, sling packs and other items featuring the collections Resist, Love is Love and Love Wins.

PRIDE Month Events

Enchanted Forest Youth Prom

Saturday, June 3

7 – 10 p.m.

Kaos at The Palms Hotel & Casino

Ages 13-18

FREE

Register Online: Enchanted Forest Youth Prom

Pride Bingo



Palace Station June 3, 8 PM Doors, 9 PM Start

Santa Fe Station June 9 & June 30, 10 PM Doors, 11 PM Start

Green Valley Ranch June 10, 8 PM Doors, 9 PM Start

Boulder Station June 24, 10 PM Doors, 11 PM Start

Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa June 29, 8 PM Doors, 9 PM Start

ACES Pride NightThursday, June 15

7:00 p.m.

Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay

Juneteenth Brunch Jamboree

Friday, June 16

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Center

FREE

RSVP here: PRIDE Juneteenth Brunch

Pahrump Proud

Sunday, June 25th

Time: TBD

Pahrump Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino

Condom Couture

Saturday, July 8th

7 – 10 p.m.

Charlie’s Las Vegas

An extraordinary evening showcasing the artistry and creativity of local designers who repurpose condoms into stunning fashion pieces.

To participate, contact: Kiande Jakada, HIV Advocate

KJakada@thecenterlv.org

702-802-5412