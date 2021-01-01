Rachel Moore is the weekend news anchor and multimedia journalist for Good Morning Las Vegas.

She joined KTNV 13 Action News in April 2021. You may remember seeing her on the evening newscasts of KVVU FOX5 Las Vegas before moving back to her hometown in Los Angeles as a freelance journalist. Rachel is excited to live in the city she and her family has been vacationing in since her childhood.

Rachel earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Connecticut and attended graduate school at Florida A&M University. She has also worked for WTXL ABC27 in Tallahassee, Florida, and WFXG FOX54 in Augusta, Georgia, where she covered the Masters Tournament.

In her spare time, Rachel enjoys virtual reality games and mobile RPGs, binge-watching television shows and movies, hiking, swimming and traveling.

