Testing the Vegas Loop: How long does it take to get around on Boring Company's system?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The time it takes to get to and from Harry Reid International Airport could be a little quicker with a new option for travelers: the Vegas Loop.

If you're not familiar, the Vegas Loop is a system of underground tunnels connecting destinations on the Resort Corridor, owned by Elon Musk's The Boring Company.

In October, The Boring Company announced it would be taking cars above ground with service to the airport, but only at a limited capacity. The company says this option is faster with no red lights and no traffic.

With so many traveling after New Year's celebrations in Las Vegas, we wanted to test out just how long a ride would take compared to traditional driving.

On Friday, Channel 13 reporter Shellye Leggett and photojournalist Rudy Jacquez set out to test the system: Shellye using the Loop and Rudy driving on surface streets. They both started at Resorts World and ended at Westgate. (We wanted to go all the way to the airport, but those tickets sold out fast on Friday morning.)

Rudy got caught by two stop lights, ending his drive in 6 minutes and 30 seconds. Shellye's ride took 4 minutes and 40 seconds and cost her $4.25.

Rides to the airport cost around $12 per person.

Clark County and the City of Las Vegas have approved 68 miles of tunnel and 104 stations for the Vegas Loop system.

Right now, rides to the airport are above ground, but The Boring Company says that's expected to shift once construction on the tunnels is finished, which should be sometime early this year.

