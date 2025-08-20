Terminated: Locals react to the loss of a $156 million EPA solar grant

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has terminated the Solar for All program, which was intended to help thousands of low-income Nevadans reduce utility costs.

The Silver State received $156 million in grant funding in 2024 — the largest amount of any state recipient — before the program was cut. The cancellation was floated by EPA officials earlier this month.

"I'm crushed," said Jackie Spicer with the Nevada Environmental Justice Coalition, "this is a program that would have directly relieved household costs for people."

Spicer, who has worked on this issue for over a year, said the program was a priority for her organization. She said at listening sessions, the top struggle reported by locals was that of high energy bills.

"So when we talk to community members, the number one feedback we get about their top concerns every summer is that their utility costs are unpredictable and unaffordable. We've heard about folks who are on fixed incomes who have utility bills over $1000 in the summertime," Spicer said.

Pastor DeWayne McCoy runs the Aftermarket, a faith-affiliated organization that provides reduced groceries and free food pantry items to locals in need. He said with the cost of keeping the AC running and the refrigerators cool, the overhead for the market is high.

"Utility bills are one of the highest costs. As far as running on a low time in the summer, maybe about $1,500 a month," McCoy said.

He told Channel 13, he was counting on Solar for All funds to help offset his high utility expenses and had already undergone the application process.

"I had just reached out to three providers to give me three different quotes so that we can start putting the numbers together to hopefully get the solar put on our property," he continued.

The pastor explained that the high energy costs these days directly impact the community the Aftermarket serves: "If we have to continue to factor in the extreme power bills into the cost of tomatoes, into the cost of fresh vegetables, then that impacts our community."

"So the more money we can save on utilities, we can pass those savings on to the community that's already in need," he continued.

"I think it's really disheartening to watch all of the gains that we've had, and the impact that it had actually on some of our more vulnerable communities," Shaunda Johnson, Director of Faith in Action Nevada, said.

Johnson works to help religious leaders around the valley access cost-saving programs and other resources.

"Our focus is the most vulnerable, those who are most burdened," she explained, "folks who are really just dealing with the pressures of rising costs."

"It's really sad to watch that, you know, just sort of with the stroke of a pen be taken away," Johnson said.

In a recorded video announcing the cut, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin stated that the One Big Beautiful Bill Act authorizes the termination of the program.

"The Trump EPA is proudly committed to fully following the law and being a great steward of your taxpayer dollars. Since being signed into law on Independence Day, EPA has been diligently working to implement President Trump's one big beautiful bill in accordance with congressional intent. The new law eliminates billions of green slush fund dollars by repealing the greenhouse gas reduction fund, including a $7 billion program called Solar for All." Lee Zeldin, EPA Administrator

However, the Nevada Clean Energy Fund (NCEF), which distributes the money locally, says that the EPA does not have that authority.

EPA’s termination notice states that the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) provides EPA with the authority to rescind unobligated Solar for All funds. Because the grant funds awarded to NCEF are obligated funds, EPA does not have the authority to rescind NCEF’s Solar for All funds. Nevada Clean Energy Fun Statement

Kirsten Stasio, CEO of NCEF was quoted in the statement saying “We expect legal action to be taken to restore access to terminated Solar for All grants."

Read the full statement from NCEF here:

Channel 13 reached out to the Attorney General's Office to learn of any updates on a potential lawsuit over the termination, but have not heard back as of deadline.