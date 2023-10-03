Teachers' union plans rally in downtown Las Vegas as Clark County educators remain without contract

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Education Association plans to rally "thousands of educators, parents, students and community allies" in downtown Las Vegas this weekend.

In a news release, organizers with the union representing Clark County School District teachers said a march would begin on Oct. 7 at 8:30 a.m.

After marching from Fremont and Main streets, CCEA plans to rally supporters at the federal courthouse on 333 S. Las Vegas Blvd. at 10 a.m.

This comes as educators in the Clark County School District remain without a contract. Negotiations between the school district and union representatives dragged on for months before the district announced they'd reached an impasse and would seek intervention from a third-party arbitrator.

CCEA announced the rally in the days since CCSD made a new offer of teacher salary raises over a two-year period. District officials offered a 9% raise in the first year followed by a 3.3% raise in the second year; however officials say that second-year raise would be 8.4% "if the estimated S.B. 231 funds are applied."

CCSD and the teachers' union have publicly disagreed about the use of the S.B. 231 funds and about how much money teachers should get. Senate Bill 231, passed in the most recent Nevada legislative session, allocated $250 million in funding for teacher salary increases statewide. As the largest district in the state, CCSD is expected to receive a majority of that money.

EXPLAINER: Explaining the issue at the center of CCSD teacher salary negotiations

The school district announced its latest proposal in a press release on Monday. In response, union leaders called the district's press release "irrelevant."

"CCEA's focus is on the pending arbitration proceedings, not irrelevant press releases," a union spokesperson stated. "The proceedings have been set in motion, and we are confident that an arbitrator will render the appropriate decision on a new contract for educators."