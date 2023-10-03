CCSD makes new offer for teacher raises amid ongoing negotiations with teachers' union

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday, the Clark County School District announced its latest offer to the Clark County Education Association for teacher contracts.

CCSD's latest offer includes, at minimum, a two-year salary increase of 12.3%. Teachers would have their pay increased by 9% in the first year and by 3.3% in the second year, a district spokesperson stated in a news release on Monday.

But teachers could see a salary increase of 17.4% over two years, "if the estimated S.B. 231 funds are applied," officials stated.

In that case, the first-year salary increase would be 9% and the second-year salary increase would be 8.4%, according to the district.

Much of the back-and-forth between CCSD and the teachers' union over contract negotiations has been over funds allocated in Senate Bill 231, which appropriated $250 million for teacher raises statewide. CCSD, as the largest district in the state, is expected to receive a majority of those funds.

The district has expressed concerns over the one-time nature of the appropriation. Lawmakers have told Channel 13 they passed the funds with the intention of renewing them in the next budget cycle.

This offer is the latest update between the parties. In August, the district previously offered an 8.5 percent salary increase in the first contract year and a 2 percent increase in the second year.

The teacher's union previously requested a first-year salary increase of 10 percent and a second-year salary increase of 8 percent for a total of 18 percent over two years from CCSD.

According to the district, CCEA's latest request was for an 11.875 percent first-year salary increase and an 8 percent second-year salary increase. That would be a total increase of 19.875 percent in two years.

