Teachers' union alleges that '50% of teachers' involved in 'sickouts' were not CCEA members

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New documents have been filed to the Nevada Supreme Court in the teachers' union's ongoing attempts to appeal an injunction barring Clark County teachers from striking.

As the latest event in the ongoing contract dispute between the teachers' union and Clark County School District, which has since been declared "at an impasse" since early September. Additionally, a judge would hand down an injunction against the union for a series of "unexpected staff shortages" that caused multiple schools across the county to cancel or combine classes.

In the injunction, a Clark County judge identified the "sickouts" as "clearly a strike" and threatened any further offenses or offenders with fines ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.

On Monday afternoon, the CCEA filed another appeal with the Eighth District Court, claiming that the school district's initial court order did not meet the "basic legal tenants" of an injunction motion.

An opening brief filed by CCEA states that the order needed to be "set out in specific terms." The union is alleging that the order filed by CCSD was "facially invalid for vagueness, non-specificity, and overbreadth."

It continues, "The order states no specific findings, no reasons why it issued, does not state its terms specifically, and does not describe in reasonable detail the act or acts restrained or required."

CCEA also pointed out how the district acknowledged that there was "no direct evidence" linking CCEA to the sickouts in their filing. The union claimed that "some 50 percent of the teachers" who called out sick were "not members of CCEA at all."

Attorneys representing the union reiterated that oral arguments would "help provide clarity" on the matter, which are currently scheduled for Feb. 6 and 7, 2024.