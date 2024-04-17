Suspect arrested after stealing vehicle in Las Vegas, stopped in Nye County

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — A suspect has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a pursuit through Nye County.

According to the Nye County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Monday.

Around 7:50 a.m., deputies received information that a vehicle that was stolen in Las Vegas was being tracked and was located at the Walgreens in Pahrump at Highway 372 and 160.

Deputies attempted to block the suspect in and suspect drove away, heading westbound.

Law enforcement pursued the vehicle to Basin and Blagg where the vehicle was "forcibly stopped" and the suspect was taken into custody.

No one was injured during the incident.