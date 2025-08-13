Summerlin South All-Stars win their first game of the Little League World Series

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Summerlin South All-Stars won their first game of the Little League World Series in dominant fashion, defeating Illinois 16-1 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

The Mountain region champs took a commanding early lead over the Great Lakes region winners by driving in four runs in the 2nd inning. Summerlin South kept Illinois' bats ice cold through five innings and put the game away by scoring a whopping 11 runs in the final inning. Illinois did not bring in its lone run until the game's final frame. The Summerlin South All-Stars advance to face Washington, the Northwest region winner, on Friday.

Watch to hear from local players: