LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There have been more than 700 pedestrian-related crashes in Metro’s jurisdiction so far this year.

While not all of these crashes happened in crosswalks or school zones, according to the Red Cross of Southern Nevada, more than 25,000 children are injured every year while commuting to and from school.

Student-related crashes on the rise as overall pedestrian fatalities decrease across Clark County

Unfortunately, we’ve seen multiple crashes involving children here in Clark County.

Just two weeks ago, CCSD reported that more than 170 students had been hit by vehicles between the start of the school year and the end of November, a significant jump from the 56 students that were hit in the same period of the 2024-2025 school year.

Four of those students died from their injuries.

The city of Las Vegas says some of the leading causes of crashes in our area are driving under the influence and speeding.

While drivers are being asked to slow down and pay attention to help prevent future accidents, CCSD says there are safety tips parents can talk to their children about to help promote safety:

Cross Safely: Always use marked crosswalks or intersections



Always use marked crosswalks or intersections Stay Alert at Crossings: Stop, look left-right-left, and stay alert while crossing.



Stop, look left-right-left, and stay alert while crossing. Ride Safely: Ride bicycles and scooters on the right side of the street



Ride bicycles and scooters on the right side of the street Walk Facing Traffic: Walk on the shoulder of the road facing the oncoming traffic to see and be seen.



Walk on the shoulder of the road facing the oncoming traffic to see and be seen. Stay Off Devices: Remind children to keep their cell phones put away and headphones off while walking, biking, or riding.



We know that many of you have concerns about safety on our roadways. If you have any questions or have something you’d like to be addressed, we want to hear from you. You can submit your comments at ktnv.com/letstalk.