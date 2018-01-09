Storm brings snow to Mount Charleston

Tom George
3:21 PM, Jan 9, 2018
Mount Charleston is seeing the first significant snowfall of the year. They are hoping to get up to a foot of snow from the storm that is currently passing through the Las Vegas area.

