Storm brings snow to Mount Charleston

Light Rain
HI: -°
LO: 45°
Mount Charleston is seeing the first significant snowfall of the year. They are hoping to get up to a foot of snow from the storm that is currently passing through the Las Vegas area.
Mount Charleston is seeing the first significant snowfall of the year.
They are hoping to get up to a foot of snow from the storm that is currently passing through the Las Vegas area.
RELATED: What to know before going to Mount Charleston
Very promising! https://t.co/nMydBu4a9f— Bryan Scofield (@bryanscofield1) January 9, 2018
Very promising! https://t.co/nMydBu4a9f
Our 116 day no rain streak in valley ending is also good news at @leecanyonlv - snow on @GoMtCharleston is coming down, they're hoping to add another foot today @KTNV #vegaswx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/nl4dUFcS5t— Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) January 9, 2018
Our 116 day no rain streak in valley ending is also good news at @leecanyonlv - snow on @GoMtCharleston is coming down, they're hoping to add another foot today @KTNV #vegaswx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/nl4dUFcS5t