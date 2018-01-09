What you need to know before you visit Mount Charleston after it snows

With the first snowfall of the year on Tuesday in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and members of the Mount Charleston Winter Alliance are encouraging the public to plan ahead before making the drive up the mountain to play in the snow.

The popularity of Lee and Kyle Canyons during the winter can bring 25,000 cars to the area, especially on weekends when snow is present. The public is encouraged to visit www.GoMtCharleston.com for information about snow and road conditions, weather updates, and winter driving and snow play safety tips. For real-time road information, visitors also can dial 511 within Nevada and 1-877-NV-ROADS (1-877-687-6237) outside of Nevada or visit www.nvroads.com/511-home.

To ensure timely emergency response and public safety, Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) monitors traffic congestion and road conditions in both canyons and regulates access. Extended traffic delays may occur intermittently on high traffic days on Nevada State Routes 156 (Lee Canyon Rd.), 157 (Kyle Canyon Rd.) and 158 (Deer Creek Rd.) that provides access to ski and snow play areas in the canyons.

Due to public safety concerns for emergency access, Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has put additional parking restrictions in place on Nevada State Route 156 (Lee Canyon Road) along the Lee Meadows area. This is similar to restrictions along upper portions of Kyle Canyon Road. Recreationist should plan accordingly and dress warmly in case they need to park and walk a distance to access snow. Drivers should follow all posted parking signs. Illegally parked vehicles may be fined and towed.

“Access to parking in Lee Canyon is limited due to necessary right-of-way reserved for safety reasons and road maintenance, including snow play activities and emergency response vehicles,” said NDOT District 1 Engineer Mary Martini.

Visitors should keep these visitation tips in mind: