Stolen phones and picked pockets: EDC arrests inspire other festivalgoers to take precautions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Millions travel to the Las Vegas valley for festivals every year, but after police arrested three men for stealing phones at Electric Daisy Carnival last week, some are now taking extra precautions to avoid theft.

“It’s an easy place for people to prey on, especially that kind of thing. Phones, especially, I can’t imagine how easy it would be," said Punk Rock Bowling festivalgoer Nicole Muse.

Muse says she's lost several things at past festivals, but luckily has avoided that during this year's Punk Rock Bowling Festival in downtown Las Vegas. She says she now comes prepared with a customized tool bag to hold everything — plus much more.

“An obnoxious, giant phone case really helps, because it helps you just always have it; like (if) you can see it, you’re not going to lose it," Muse said.

Last weekend, police arrested three men who are accused of stealing 33 phones at the EDC festival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

According to multiple arrest reports, the men put the phones in bags lined with an electromagnetic material that blocks cell phones from sending or receiving signal.

Court records show two of the three pleaded guilty. They're facing a 180-day suspended sentence, impulse control counseling and $500 fines. The third accused phone thief is due in court on June 5.

Anthony DeWitt

Since Channel 13 first reported those arrests, we've received several messages from people who not only lost their phones at EDC, but others claiming their phones were stolen at other Las Vegas festivals.

Muse says these crimes ruin the festival experience.

“It’s really hard to love where you’re at while you’re defending your things from thieves," Muse said.