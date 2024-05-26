Three men arrested for stealing phones at EDC Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three people have been arrested and are facing several charges after stealing phones during the Electric Daisy Carnival festival, or EDC, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

According to multiple arrest reports, Insomniac security was conducting random bag searches at the Gate C checkpoint. The reports state security officers were looking for "large bags within groups of males that were not wearing similar clothes and appearance to majority of the EDC patrons".

That's when police spotted three men attempting to walk away from the checkpoint with large bags. After stopping the group, they found a Faraday bag. The report states that type of bag is lined with an electromagnetic material that blocks cell phones from receiving or sending signals.

Police said the bags were used to hide phones and steal them from unsuspecting owners who were then unable to track them. Police found a total of 33 phones hidden among three bags.

The phones were removed from the bags and taken off of airplane mode. Once that happened, police said the owners of the phones started calling their devices and were trying to locate them.

The report states the three men were working together as a "pick pocket crew" and they have been arrested.

Police identified the suspects as Jho Parra, Oscar Ruiz-Garcon, and Dylan Ruiz-Garcon.

Court records show that Oscar and Dylan pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of possession of stolen property. They were both given a 180-day suspended sentence, must stay out of trouble, and must go to impulse control counseling as well as $500 in fines.

Parra is due in court on June 5.