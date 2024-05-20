Thousands flock to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for EDC

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Electric Daisy Carnival, also known as EDC, is in full swing at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend.

Hundreds of thousands of partiers from across the world will be packing the racetrack and dancing to the beat of electronic house music.

"It's an amazing experience. I would recommend 10/10."

"Everyone has been so accepting and loving, we love it," festivalgoer Daren Marquez said.

"It's been really fun. The community has been very diverse and we like that," Ellysbel Marquez said.

Daren and Ellysbel Marquez are traveling from Viriginia and said this will be the fourth time they go to the festival.

They brought their first-timer friend, Gabriela Antezana, with them and showed her the ropes.

"It was fun. Everyone was nice," Antezana said.

This EDC weekend, the scorching desert heat was also on full display.

Antezana said she and her friends are taking good precautions when out of the dance floor so they don't get ill.

"Most important to stay hydrated because, you know, there's party favors going around, people are drinking, the heat. They always say drink more than water," Antezana said.

While many people are having the time of their lives, for people traveling on Las Vegas Boulevard and I-15, it's a traffic nightmare.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, bumper-to-bumper traffic is especially prevalent from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. as people are arriving and then from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. as people are leaving.

Nonetheless, partiers like Irfan said they don't mind waiting in traffic as long as he makes it inside the festival.

"It is definitely worth it. Once you get there, you forget all about it," Irfan said.