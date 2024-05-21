Nearly 30 people arrested during Electric Daisy Carnival, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of thousands of people once again descended on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for EDC weekend.

Las Vegas police said about 170,000 festivalgoers attended the event each night and several were arrested.

Over the course of the festival, LVMPD made:



28 felony arrests

17 misdemeanor arrests

85 misdemeanor citations

Las Vegas police also added that no major incidents or injuries were reported.

WOW, what a weekend!

Las Vegas EDC 2024 has come to a close and we're thrilled to report that it was a massive success! LVMPD and our various partner agencies to ensure the safety and well-being of all attendees. pic.twitter.com/1WOlzIpv4o — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 20, 2024

When looking at past festivals, 2024 numbers are up compared to 2023. However, they're down compared to earlier years.

2023



19 felony arrests

15 misdemeanor arrests

9 misdemeanor citations

2022



39 felony arrests

13 misdemeanor citations

2021



34 felony arrests

43 misdemeanor citations

2019



51 felony arrests

12 misdemeanor arrests

4 misdemeanor citations

2018



95 felony arrests

13 misdemeanor arrests

13 misdemeanor citations

2016



101 felony arrests

5 misdemeanor arrests

18 misdemeanor citations

Festival organizers have been working to make the event safer over the years.

At least five festival attendees died between 2014 and 2017. The Clark County coroner said their deaths were caused by hot temperatures and drug intoxication. Between the 2016 and 2017 events, the number of medical calls also doubled. Many of them were for heat exhaustion.

That led to the event being moved from June to May, when temperatures are a little cooler, and earlier opening times to reduce traffic congestion.

A longtime festivalgoer spoke to Channel 13 this weekend and said he's pleased to see the changes.

"They've got free water. All the A/C in the camps work, as far as we know, and it's just perfect for us right now," Arizona native Ryan Rodriguez said.

There were multiple free water stations throughout the venue. Organizers also provided misting tents and shaded areas with medical teams on standby, for those who needed help.

This year, changes were also made to the festival layout. Several stages were relocated to create larger dance floors. Parts of the Speedway's asphalt were also repaved to provide a smoother surface. Organizers previously told Channel 13 the new footprint would help with crowd flow.