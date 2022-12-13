Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Station Casinos will pitch Inspirada Station to Henderson City Council

Proposed Inspirada Station resort-casino
Station Casinos / Red Rock Resorts
Executives with Station Casinos shared these maps and renderings with Henderson City Council in their pitch for approval of the proposed Inspirada Station.
Proposed Inspirada Station resort-casino
Proposed Inspirada Station resort-casino
Proposed Inspirada Station resort-casino
Proposed Inspirada Station resort-casino
Proposed Inspirada Station resort-casino
Posted at 1:44 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 16:44:43-05

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Station Casinos wants to build a new resort and casino in the Inspirada community in Henderson.

Executives will pitch the plan to the Henderson City Council on Tuesday evening.

The proposed Inspirada Station, located on Via Inspirada between Via Centro and Bicentennial Parkway, would offer customers an "experience similar to Red Rock Casino Resort Spa in Summerlin," executives stated in a plan submitted to Henderson officials.

Proposed Inspirada Station resort-casino
Executives with Station Casinos shared these maps and renderings with Henderson City Council in their pitch for approval of the proposed Inspirada Station.

Inspirada Station would be built in three stages and encompass 900,000 square feet once complete. Station Casinos plans for it to include:

  • 80,000 square feet of casino gaming floor
  • 600 hotel rooms
  • Four restaurants with outdoor dining and an 11-unit food hall
  • 30,000 square feet of banquet meeting space
  • A bowling alley and a movie theater.

The completed resort would permanently employ 1,738 people and generate an estimated $25.4 million annually, Station Casinos reports.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH