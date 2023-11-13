New renderings released of Station casino, resort in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — New renderings planned for the Inspirada hotel project in Henderson were sent to KTNV Friday.

The hotel is a proposed 201 rooms and about 59,000 sq. feet of casino space. Station Casinos initially said that Inspirada Station would be built in three stages and encompass 900,000 square feet once complete with 600 hotel rooms.

Station Casinos / Red Rock Resorts Executives with Station Casinos shared these maps and renderings with Henderson City Council in their pitch for approval of the proposed Inspirada Station.

According to documents filed by the City of Henderson, the development agreement for the Inspirada hotel project is set to be considered by

the Henderson Planning Commission at its next meeting on Thursday.

If the agreement is approved, construction will start on or before October 9, 2029.