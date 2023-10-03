State routes, popular trails remain closed as emergency repairs continue in Spring Mountains

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials provided an update on the ongoing emergency road repairs in the Mt. Charleston area on Tuesday.

Currently, both Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon roads, along with Deer Creek Highway, are still inaccessible to the public as repair work continues. Officials say many significant safety hazards still exist in the area due to severe flooding damage caused by Tropical Storm Hilary, which made landfall in Southern California in August and brought torrential storms to Southern Nevada.

So far, repairs have been completed on State Route 156, or Lee Canyon Road, and crews are on track to complete repairs on State Route 157, or Kyle Canyon Road, this week, according to the update. Additionally, construction on State Route 158, or Deer Creek Road, is scheduled to start next week and is anticipated to be completed before winter.

The U.S. Forest Area Closure will remain in effect for the Lee, Kyle, and Deer Creek areas of the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area.

Officials also noted severe damage to several popular trails in the area, including Mary Jane Falls, Cathedral Rock, Acastus, Bristlecone Pine, and Fletcher. Officials say large boulders, dead trees, debris, and deep channels now exist where the trails used to be.

These trails will remain inaccessible to the public until crews finalize cost estimates for repairs and rerouting and funding is allocated for related costs.

Currently, many recreation areas in the Spring Mountain area are open, including Cold Creek, Willow Creek, Potosi, Cottonwood Pass, Lovell Canyon, Wheeler Wash, Mt. Stirling, and Johnny. Officials advise visitors to be vigilant of weather conditions before heading into these areas.

“NDOT, the Las Vegas Valley Water District, and other agencies have made tremendous progress on making repairs on the mountain, but there is still a lot of heavy equipment coming and going as work and debris removal activities continue,” said Fire Chief Jorge Gonzalez, who oversees the Mount Charleston Fire Protection District. “We also have serious concerns about people getting injured if they attempt to hike or recreate on closed areas within the forest because of the damage.”

A boil order remains in effect for Old Town in Kyle Canyon at Mount Charleston. The Water District says its continuing its efforts to repair the water infrastructure in the area and restore clean water to the subdivision.