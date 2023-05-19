State lottery resolution is another step closer to becoming law

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A resolution to allow a state lottery is one step closer to becoming law.

On Thursday, the Senate elections committee voted to advance Assembly Joint Resolution 5 by a vote of 3-2. The no votes came from Sen. Heidi Seevers Gansert and Sen. Lisa Krasner. Both said they were concerned about what effect a state lottery would have on the gaming industry.

"We have an industry in this state, which is the best in the world, and they've invested billions of dollars in brick-and-mortar infrastructure and employ hundreds of thousands of people," said Seevers Gansert. "I'm concerned that this will deteriorate their industry and I want to make sure we support them."

However, committee chair Sen. James Ohrenschall said he supported the bill.

"We also heard testimony that a lot of folks who drive to our border communities to buy lottery tickets don't usually go to gamble," Ohrenschall said. "I believe there's a way the two could coexist."

Despite passing out of the Senate committee, there is still a long way to go. Ohrenschall said if the resolution is passed by the Senate, the matter would then go to the 2025 legislative session for consideration. If it passes there, the proposed amendment to allow a state lottery would go on the 2026 general election ballot.

Nevada Assemblyman Cameron "C.H." Miller has previously told Channel 13 that some lawmakers would like to use funds from a potential state lottery to help combat youth mental issues.

The Silver State is currently one of five states that doesn't have a state lottery.